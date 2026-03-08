Bitcoin Struggles to Maintain $67K, Pi Network’s PI Plunges After Recent Rally: Weekend Watch
Bitcoin’s underwhelming price moves over the weekend continued as the asset dipped below $67,000 earlier today for the first time since Tuesday.
Most altcoins are also in the red today, with ETH slipping further away from the coveted $2,000 level, while ADA and XMR are down by over 2%. ZEC and PI have dumped the most daily.
BTC Fights for $67K
Last weekend brought intense volatility for the crypto markets after the US and Israel attacked Iran. BTC dropped immediately from $67,000 to $63,000 but rebounded within the day to $68,000 after reports that the Iranian Supreme Leader was killed during the attacks.
The gains continued by the middle of the business week when bitcoin peaked at $74,000, a level not seen in a month. However, the bears stepped up at this moment and didn’t allow for any further increases.
Just the opposite; BTC started to lose value but dumped the most on Friday after a weak US jobs report and Trump’s latest threats and remarks on Iran and Cuba. It slipped further on Sunday, dipping to $66,600, which became its lowest level since Tuesday. However, it reacted well and now trades almost a grand higher.
As of now, BTC’s market cap has settled at $1.350 trillion, while its dominance over the alts sits quietly at 56.6% on CG.
PI Nosedives
Pi Network’s native token defied the overall market correction in the past few days, skyrocketing to a three-month peak of over $0.23 yesterday. However, it failed there, and the subsequent rejection has pushed it south hard to $0.20 as of press time. ZEC follows suit in terms of daily losses and now struggles below $200.
Most larger-cap alts are also in the red, but in a less painful manner. ETH has decisively broken below the $2,000 level after another minor decline, while BNB is down to $620. SOL, XRP, ADA, XMR, and LINK are also down today.
The total crypto market cap has shed around $30 billion daily and is below $2.4 trillion as of now on CG.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.