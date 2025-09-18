TL;DR

Bitcoin’s Stochastic RSI crossover historically preceded rallies; the current signal appeared on September 8 near $117,600.

Analysts watch $119K–$119.5K resistance; breakout could send BTC to $123K, rejection risks $111.9K retest.

BTC cycle timing suggests an extended peak into January–February 2026, driven by institutional participation.

Stochastic RSI Flashes Bullish Signal

Bitcoin’s weekly chart has printed a fresh crossover on the Stochastic RSI, a move that in the past has come ahead of rallies. The signal occurs when the blue %K line moves above the orange %D line from the oversold zone.

Analyst Ash Crypto commented,

BTC WEEKLY STOCHASTIC RSI HAS CROSSED UP, CONFIRMING A STRONG BULLISH SIGNAL EVERY TIME THIS SIGNAL CAME IN THE PAST, BTC WAS OVERSOLD AND THEN PUMPED UP. pic.twitter.com/4nRSG2c0AX — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) September 18, 2025

Similar crossovers were recorded in September 2023, January 2024, September 2024, and March 2025. Each time, Bitcoin followed with a sustained rise. The latest crossover appeared on September 8, 2025, with BTC trading near $117,600.

Resistance Levels to Watch

Bitcoin is now testing resistance around $119,000–$119,500, an area that has capped price advances in recent months. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe remarked,

“The more important part; will $BTC break through this crucial resistance zone?”

Failure to push higher could bring BTC back toward $114,700, or even $111,900, which traders see as a possible entry zone. A clean break above $119,500 would open the way to $123,288, the most recent high where liquidity was taken.

The $117,200 Pivot

Analyst Ted pointed to $117,200 as a level to watch. Bitcoin was rejected here earlier, sending it below $115,000. He noted,

$BTC is trying to reclaim the $117,200 level. It got rejected the other day, which led to a correction below $115,000. If BTC is able to reclaim this level, a move towards $120,000 will happen. If Bitcoin fails to reclaim this, a dump towards $113,000 could happen. pic.twitter.com/y2aTrWojIw — Ted (@TedPillows) September 18, 2025

In the chart, a breakout beyond $117,200 could move prices toward $120,000–$123,300. Conversely, a decrease in momentum would expose the support areas around $113,600–$114,000 with further downside toward $107,400–$108,600 and $101,000–$102,000.

In addition, Ted also commented on the broader cycle, saying, “BTC has historically peaked 1,070–1,080 days after bottom. This time, I’m expecting a longer cycle due to institutional arrival.” He suggested a possible peak in January or February 2026.

Analysts feel Bitcoin is at a crucial juncture: either confirming a breakout over resistance zones or retreating to test lower levels once more. A steady move upward shall put altcoins on the map for stronger breakouts once Bitcoin consolidates.