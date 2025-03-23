Although it went through some volatility in the past seven days, bitcoin’s price actually stands at the same spot as it did last Sunday.

Many altcoins have produced bigger moves, as ETH has bounced above $2,000 once again, while DOGE is close to breaking below $0.17.

BTC Stalls at $84K

As the chart on the bottom of this article will show, BTC’s price stood at $84,000 last Sunday before it headed south on Monday and later on Tuesday. The weekly bottom came at just over $81,000 at the time as traders were preparing for the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

Once it became known that the Fed will not change the interest rates again, BTC faced some volatility but ultimately shot up to a multi-week peak of over $87,000 during Thursday morning’s Asian trading session.

However, this was short-lived, and the bears pushed the asset south later on Thursday and Friday. The biggest drop at the time came with a slide to $83,000. Nevertheless, BTC managed to defend that level and has returned to just over $84,000, as mentioned above. The weekend has been quite dull, with little to no movements.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market cap has remained still at $1.670 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has been reduced this week to 58.3%.

ETH Above $2K

The market moves over the past day have been lacking, so we will focus on the weekly performances. Ethereum is actually up by over 4%, which has helped it jump past the coveted $2,000 mark. Tron and Toncoin have popped up as the top gainers from the larger-cap alts, surging by 9% and 6.5%, respectively.

UNI, APT, KBT, AAVE, GT, and HYPE lead the way from the mid-cap alts. In contrast, Pi Network’s PI token has plummeted by over 32% since last Sunday to $1.

Solana, Cardnao, and Dogecoin are also in the red from the larger-cap alts, with losses of up to 4%.

The total crypto market cap is essentially at the same spot as yesterday at $2.870 trillion on CG.