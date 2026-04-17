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BREAKING: Bitcoin Soars, Oil Plunges as Trump Declares Strait of Hormuz Open

BTC just reached its highest price tag since early February.
Jordan Lyanchev

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Bitcoin’s price is on the move again on Friday after US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform to inform that Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz as it promised over a week ago.

In contrast, oil prices plummeted, with USOIL plunging to a five-week low of under $80 per barrel before it recovered slightly to just over that level as of press time.

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!” – reads the post on Truth Social by Trump.

This is the latest, more positive development on the war in the Middle East after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire last Tuesday. Although last Saturday’s peace talks failed, both sides are expected to continue the negotiations and could even extend the ceasefire.

BTC reacted with an immediate price pump that drove it to almost $77,000 in minutes after Trump’s statement went live. The cryptocurrency last traded at such prices in early February, shortly before it plunged to a 1.5-year low of $60,000.

BTCUSD April 17. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD April 17. Source: TradingView
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Bitcoin (BTC) Price Donald Trump
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.