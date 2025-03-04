Amid several days of massive Bitcoin volatility, the asset soared back above $88,000 on Tuesday after BlackRock CEO Larry Fink allegedly told investors to buy any short-term dips, as he expects an economic rally for later this year.

Bitcoin traded for $82,300 at 11:40am ET on Tuesday, before rallying above $88,300 within the next three hours. It trades for $88,000 at writing time.

Per a report from Seeking Alpha published at noon, Fink said that “the world is fine” despite US tariffs that are spooking markets.

“It’s not as bad as it was in the ’60s in the United States,” he said at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference, claiming that investors should buy if there’s a big dip.”People are pausing, consumers are pausing, businesses are pausing.”

Two to three years out, Fink predicted that technology – especially AI – will prove very deflationary.

“I believe we’re getting set up for a big economic boom,” he added. “Trends are going to be net positive in the long run for the United States.”

Fink’s statement follows a recent report from BlackRock highlighting Bitcoin inelastic supply, and how “if every millionaire in the US asked their financial advisor to get them 1 bitcoin, there wouldn’t be enough.”