The Bitcoin price has recovered above the pivotal $60K mark, causing many to believe that the bulls are back and a larger rally is in play.
- At the time of this writing, BTC trades at above $61K, charting an increase of more than 4% in the past 24 hours alone.
- As seen in the chart, the price exploded during the last hour as the volatility was significantly less before that.
- This move has resulted in over $100 million in liquidations in the derivatives market over the past day.
- As CryptoPotato reported earlier, the increased volatility throughout the day comes after an assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate in the US – Donald Trump.
- Trump confirmed, in an official statement, that he was shot in the upper part of his ear following the shootout during his latest rally in Pennsylvania.
- He was seen being escorted by agents of the US Secret Service, and in many of the pictures, there’s blood on his face.
- Many meme coins associated with Donald Trump have seen massive spikes in the past 24 hours.
