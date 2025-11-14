Bitcoin Slips Toward $95K as Strategy Transfer Fuels $1B Sale Speculation

Bitcoin’s 24-hour-long nosedive continues in full force as the asset just dug a new six-month low of under $96,000 after losing more than ten grand in just three days.

Although there are no evident significant reasons behind this market-wide calamity, unlike the April crash that was fueled by tariff uncertainty, a new rumor is circulating that Strategy might have started to sell off some of its BTC holdings.

The speculation began from a rather shady profile with just 10,000 followers on X, which is known for making such bold (and often incorrect) statements in the past. However, it picked up the pace when high-profile market observers and commentators, such as Crypto Tony (an account with over 550,000 followers), reshared it.

Nevertheless, the crypto community was quick to refute the rumors, indicating that it was most likely an internal shuffle between wallets. This was later confirmed by Lookonchain, which even stated that the actual transfer is worth almost $5.8 billion, not just $1 billion as the first post claimed.

Michael Saylor, the co-founder and former CEO of Strategy, has repeatedly outlined in the past that the company has no intention to sell any of its BTC holdings. Additionally, it continues to accumulate almost weekly for over a year now and holds more than 641,000 BTC as of press time.

Even though the Strategy sale rumors seem to be precisely that, bitcoin’s price has been in a free-fall state for over a day. It jumped to $104,000 yesterday after US President Trump signed legislation to end the government shutdown, but quickly erased the gains and nosedived below $100,000.

It kept dropping in the following hours and on Friday, and plunged to $95,500 minutes ago to mark its lowest price level since May. The liquidations continue to grow and are up to $1.2 billion on CoinGlass, with over 260,000 traders wrecked daily.