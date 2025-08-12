Bitcoin experienced a price decline over the past 24 hours, but remains in green territory on a weekly basis.

ETH held its ground at around $4,300, but several well-known altcoins plunged by double digits on a daily basis.

BTC Couldn’t Keep the Momentum

The primary cryptocurrency briefly surged past $122,000 on August 11, while its market capitalization reached almost $2.5 trillion.

Instead of tapping a new all-time high, though, BTC headed down in the following hours. At one point, the price slipped below $118,500, whereas currently the asset trades just south of $119,000.

It is important to note that the coming hours may bring additional volatility for BTC and the broader crypto market. The US CPI (Consumer Price Index) report is scheduled for release today, and expectations are that inflation in the world’s largest economy will mark a slight increase.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

The data is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve and may affect its decision to cut interest rates next month potentially. On the other hand, softer-than-forecast inflation could spark a crypto rally by reviving hopes for easier monetary policy after the next FOMC meeting.

BTC’s market capitalization has retreated to approximately $2.36 trillion, but it remains the sixth-largest asset in the world. Its dominance against the altcoins slightly increased to around 58.6%.

These Alts Bleed Out Heavily

In contrast to BTC, Ethereum (ETH) did not take its foot off the gas pedal. Its price currently stands at over $4,300, representing an impressive 45% increase on a monthly scale.

Other altcoins that have posted some gains over the last 24 hours include Bitcoin Cash (BCH), TRON (TRX), and Toncoin (TON).

However, those in red territory outnumber the gainers. The price of Story (IP) tumbled by 16%, Bonk (BONK) and Pudgy Penguins (PNGU) plunged by 12% each, whereas Pi Network (PI) declined by 7%.

The total crypto market capitalization retreated to $4.04 trillion, representing a 2% decline from yesterday’s figure.