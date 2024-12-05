After a few weeks of being unable to challenge the $100,000 line, bitcoin’s price finally shot up above that coveted level, marking a fresh all-time high.

Several altcoins have followed suit, including ETH, which has jumped to above $3,900.

BTC Finally Goes Beyond $100K

It has been a wild journey ever since Donald Trump won the US elections precisely a month ago. The primary cryptocurrency stood at around $68,000 at the time but started to surge in value immediately. It flew past its March all-time high and kept climbing in the following weeks to peak at $99,800 on November 22.

After coming just inches away from going into six-digit territory, the bears finally came out to play and propelled a massive leg down that pushed BTC to under $91,000 a few days later. However, the bull run was unfazed and resumed in the following weeks.

Just yesterday, bitcoin jumped from $95,000 to $99,000 and, earlier this morning finally blasted through the six-digit milestone. Moreover, it kept climbing and tapped a fresh all-time high of $103,500.

Despite trading slightly below $103,000 now, BTC’s market cap has shot up to $2.03 trillion on CG. Its dominance over the alts has risen to 52.7% after losing some traction in the past week or so.

ETH on the Rise

Ethereum has remained relatively out of focus due to other massive gainers in the past several weeks, such as XRP, DOGE, as well as BNB, and TRX as of late. However, the second-largest cryptocurrency is gaining again and has soared past $3,900 after a 5.5% daily surge.

DOGE, SHIB, BCH, DOT, SUI, and CRO are the other notable price gainers from the larger-cap alts. In contrast, BNB, TRX, AVAX, XLM, HBAR, and TON have dropped today, and so has XRP, which is somewhat surprising given Trump’s pick for the next SEC chair.

Nevertheless, the total crypto market cap saw a record of its own at well above $3.850 trillion on CG.