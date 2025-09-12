Bitcoin sharks – wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC – have absorbed 65,000 BTC in just the past week. The aggressive accumulation has boosted their total holdings to a record 3.65 million BTC and even continued as spot prices consolidated near $112,000.

This was indicative of a growing divergence between short-term retail speculation and conviction-driven structural demand.

Exchanges Bleed BTC as Sharks Hoard

Two critical datasets validate this outlook, according to CryptoQuant’s observation:

Long-Term Holder (LTH) Net Position Change

Exchange Netflow

The LTH metric has flipped sharply positive, as seasoned investors are accumulating rather than distributing coins. Historically, such green spikes precede larger bull cycles as BTC migrates into “strong hands” less likely to sell into temporary volatility. Meanwhile, exchange flows continue to show pronounced outflows, with investors steadily withdrawing coins into cold storage instead of leaving them available for immediate trading.

This confirms that the recent buying is not just speculative repositioning but actual supply removal from liquid markets. When shark accumulation converges with LTH absorption and exchange withdrawals, the setup becomes highly conducive to a supply squeeze.

While the potential for short-term pullbacks remains, particularly if derivatives markets become overheated, the structural forces at play tilt the balance toward higher valuations once renewed demand emerges.

Beneath the surface-level swings, Bitcoin’s market structure is quietly but decisively moving toward scarcity, which could mean that the groundwork for Bitcoin’s next strong leg higher is already being laid.

CryptoPotato had previously reported that Bitcoin’s liquidity on Binance is showing signs of stress, as withdrawals have been accelerating even as deposits remain subdued. As the platform with the deepest order books, Binance’s liquidity patterns often reflect the broader market’s underlying tone.

Earlier in August, inflows climbed sharply as traders positioned for distribution or hedging while BTC approached $120,000. That activity cooled in the latter half of the month, which brought inflows and outflows into temporary balance and stabilized price action.

This changed in September as outflows surged above 22 million BTC while inflows stalled. This sharp divergence points to reduced willingness to sell and stronger preference for self-custody, which strengthens the case for upward market moves.

The result is a tightening liquidity pool that could act as fuel once demand strengthens. Should these conditions continue, Binance’s shrinking reserves may prove the catalyst for Bitcoin’s next leg higher.

Miners Join the Bulls

Adding to this tightening supply story, Bitcoin miners are also rewriting the playbook this cycle as they have transformed from aggressive sellers to steady accumulators. Traditionally, the Miners’ Position Index (MPI) spikes before halvings and late in bull markets as miners dump reserves into retail-driven demand.

Despite record-high mining difficulty and surging transaction fees, miners are holding tight. Catalysts such as US spot Bitcoin ETF approvals and sovereign adoption are fueling this accumulation-first strategy.