There has been a sharp reversal in digital asset investment trends as outflows reached $415 million after 19 consecutive weeks of inflows post-US election. During this period, inflows totaled $29.4 billion, significantly outpacing the $16 billion amassed in the first 19 weeks of US spot ETF trading since January 2024.

CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill attributed this shift to concerns arising from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent remarks on tighter monetary policy and inflation data that exceeded expectations.

According to the latest edition of Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin, which is particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, faced the heaviest losses last week, with outflows reaching $430 million. Notably, short-Bitcoin products did not attract inflows and instead recorded $9.6 million in outflows.

A similar trend was observed in Ethereum as well, which experienced $7.2 million in outflows. Multi-asset products also struggled, losing $0.6 million during the same period.

On the other hand, Solana led inflows with $8.9 million, followed by XRP and Sui, which drew in $8.5 million and $6 million, respectively. Next up were Cardano and Litecoin which saw smaller inflows of $1.9 million and $1.2 million each. Meanwhile, blockchain equities also maintained momentum with $20.8 million in inflows which pushed year-to-date totals to $220 million.

With $464 million in outflows, the United States accounted for the majority of losses, while other countries remained stable. Hong Kong and Brazil saw outflows of $4 million and $2.1 million respectively over the past week. On the positive side, Germany led with $21 million in inflows, followed by Switzerland at $12.5 million and Canada at $10.2 million. Australia and Sweden saw more modest inflows of $2.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively.