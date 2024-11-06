The ever-volatile cryptocurrency industry benefited from Donald Trump’s growing chances to win the US presidential elections with massive rallies by most assets.

Bitcoin finally broke its March all-time high of $73,737 and soared past $75,000 to chart a new peak. Its market capitalization exploded in tandem to a high of its own at $1.5 trillion at one point.

Although the metric has declined slightly since then, as BTC’s price has slipped to $74,500 now, it has still helped the cryptocurrency return to the top 10 global assets by market cap.

With its current number of $1.475 trillion, bitcoin stands at 9th spot, ahead of giants like Meta Platforms (10th), Berkshire Hathaway (12th), Tesla (14th), and Walmart (16th).

Gold is the absolute leader with a market cap of over $18 trillion, even though the metal’s price has actually retraced today by 1.1%. NVIDIA follows suit with $3.4 trillion. Next on the list are Apple ($3.377 trillion), Microsoft ($3.06 trillion), Amazon ($2.1 trillion), and Alphabet ($2.08 trillion).

BTC’s next targets are Saudi Aramco ($1.775 trillion) and silver ($1.784 trillion). The precious metal is also down today, by more than 3%.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by this metric, Ethereum (ETH), has gained around 7% of value in the past day. Its price tag of nearly $2,600 means that its market cap is at over $310 billion, placing it at the 34th place, behind the likes of Bank of America, Netflix, and Johnson & Johnson.

Those are the only two cryptocurrencies in the top 100 list of largest assets, according to CompaniesMarketCap.