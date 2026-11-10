Bitcoin Retail Capitulation Is Here: Could This Be the Signal Bulls Were Waiting For?

Here's what has to happen for BTC to reach true capitulation and reverse its long-term trajectory.

Bitcoin’s latest major leg down that pushed it to a multi-month low has started to visibly shake out retail investors, with thousands of previously funded wallets being emptied as the cryptocurrency fails to stage a notable recovery.

The development comes alongside some of the worst market sentiment in months, raising the question of whether the sell-off is entering a capitulation phase.

Almost 110K BTC Wallets Gone

Santiment Intelligence reported earlier today that the Bitcoin network has reached 59.99 million non-empty wallets on October 16, narrowly missing the 60 million milestone. Since then, though, the figure has witnessed a sharp decline, falling by roughly 108,700 wallets as BTC’s price was rejected and the promise of an ‘Uptober’ failed.

The analysts attributed the decline partly to smaller holders becoming more impatient during the prolonged price weakness. It’s worth noting that fewer non-empty addresses do not necessarily mean the same number of investors have abandoned Bitcoin. Investors can control multiple wallets, while holders may also consolidate BTC into fewer addresses rather than sell them outright.

Nevertheless, Santiment views the trend as consistent with retail capitulation: the point at which increasingly frustrated smaller investors finally exit or reduce exposure after sustained losses.

History shows that this type of behavior has appeared around some major crypto-market recovery periods, although it does not by itself confirm that the current bottom is already in. The signal would become considerably more interesting if the cryptocurrency continues to hold around $74,000-$75,000 while the number of funded wallets keeps decreasing.

This would mean that fear intensifies without producing another major price breakdown, potentially suggesting that remaining selling pressure is being absorbed. Meanwhile, Santiment also noted that the BTC supply on exchanges has fallen toward 1.28 million units, meaning fewer BTC are immediately available for selling on trading platforms.

You may also like:

Fear Keeps Dominating

As we recently reported, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index fell to 25 after the Friday crash, entering Extreme Fear territory for the first time since early August. The cryptocurrency had dropped by roughly $10,000 in 20 days, eventually dipping below $75,000 after absorbing the Binance hack, the US midterms, and the subsequent Wall Street fallout.

The combination is quite intriguing: the price is near recent lows, retail wallets are disappearing, and market sentiment is deeply pessimistic. Interestingly, the index has recovered to 32 as of press time, even though the cryptocurrency’s price dipped further on Monday to a new local low.

None of this guarantees BTC has bottomed after its latest pullback, but historically, this combination has meant the worst is behind us.