Bitcoin Remains Rangebound at $113K, This AI Altcoin Explodes by 110%: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s price experienced some volatility over the past 24 hours, including a rejection at $116,000 and a rebound from the $110,000 support.
Many altcoins have bounced following yesterday’s correction, led by a massive surge from an AI-related altcoin – ChainOpera AI’s COAI.
BTC Calms at $113K
Although Uptober began on the right foot with a surge to over $126,000, where BTC marked its latest all-time high, what followed was not widely anticipated. Recall the events that transpired last Friday after US President Donald Trump issued a tariff warning against China. In the span of just a few hours, bitcoin went from over $122,000, where it had settled following the record, all the way down to $101,000 on some exchanges.
This nosedive was mimicked by most altcoins and became a real bloodbath for over-leveraged traders. In fact, more than 1.6 million such market participants were wrecked, while the total value of liquidations on a 24-hour scale exceeded $19 billion – the highest ever recorded.
Bitcoin bounced immediately on Saturday morning and jumped past $110,000. It kept climbing in the following days and peaked at $116,000 on Tuesday morning. However, the bears were quick to intercept the move and pushed the cryptocurrency south to $110,000 later that day.
Nevertheless, BTC rebounded once again and now sits at around $113,000. Its market cap has increased to $2.250 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is down to under 57%.
COAI on the Rise
The biggest gainer over the past 24 hours in the altcoin space is COAI. The asset has skyrocketed by triple digits (113% as of press time) and trades close to $16. ZEC, which stole the headlines in the past few weeks, is on the rise again today. An 18% surge has pushed it above $260. ASTER follows suit (11%) and TAO (10%) is next.
Most larger-cap alts are also in the green, which includes a 4.7% surge from ETH, 5% jump from SOL, and 3% increases from DOGE, TRX, ADA, XLM, and BCH. HYPE has jumped by over 5.5%, while XMR has added 7.5% of value.
The total crypto market cap has recovered roughly $100 billion since yesterday’s low and is up to $3.960 trillion on CG.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.