The tension in the Middle East doesn’t seem to be nearing a conclusive end as Iran’s Supreme Leader said his nation will not surrender despite US President Trump’s recommendations yesterday.

In the meantime, BTC’s price continues to feel the consequences of yet another global turmoil as it fell below $105,000 earlier today.

As reported yesterday, the POTUS made some critical remarks on the Iran-Israel conflict, indicating that the US intelligence knew where Tehran’s Supreme Leader hid. Trump called Khamenei an “easy target,” but said he is safe for now.

However, the US President demanded that Iran surrender unconditionally. Cited by several media outlets, Khamenei refused Trump’s proposition, saying that his country will not surrender. Moreover, Iran’s Supreme Leader warned that there will be “irreparable harm” if the US further backs Israel and joins the attacks.

A White House official confirmed yesterday that Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke on the phone while the US continues to build up military forces in the region.

In the past few days alone, the US has sent a third Navy destroyer in the Mediterranean Sea, and a second carrier strike group is heading toward the Arabian Sea.

So far, though, the Pentagon has denied that these moves are anything more than “purely defensive” operations.

Bitcoin’s price slumped yesterday after Trump’s statement, and has failed to stage a meaningful recovery. It’s unlikely to do so in the near term as the tension in the Middle East continues to escalate.