CF Benchmarks says a return toward 38.4 in Bitcoin's volatility settlement rate would help confirm that the latest market stress is easing.

The plunge on November 21 that took Bitcoin to around $55,000 may have marked a market low, with historical data shared by CF Benchmarks showing that five of seven comparable sell-offs since April 2024 were followed by higher prices a month later.

However, the analysis also warned that the three-month record is far less encouraging, which leaves open the possibility that the latest recovery is just a temporary open.

Bitcoin Washout Signals Point to a Possible Recovery

CF Benchmarks published a report on X that examined the extreme market conditions surrounding Bitcoin’s November sell-off and compared them with seven other episodes from the past.

According to the research firm, around the time BTC plummeted, the stress was visible across several indicators, including the CME’s CF Bitcoin Volatility Index Settlement Rate (BVXS), which, on November 20, closed at 52.83 to record a rolling 30-day z-score of 3.30. A z-score measures how far a reading sits above or below its recent average, and that was its eighth-highest reading across 635 sessions.

Meanwhile, nearly 83% of CF Broad Cap Index constituents closed at 90-day lows, with every one of them trading below their 20-day and 50-day moving averages. And on November 21, BTC’s real-time reference price touched $55,153, with implied volatility then reaching 71.83.

The analysis then looked at market data going back to April 2024 and identified seven other times when at least 80% of the constituents in its Broad Cap Index reached 90-day lows, and using the first day of each cluster as the starting point, tracked how Bitcoin had performed one and three months later.

Results from the one-month checks showed that in five of the seven cases, BTC finished higher, with the median return at about 5.5%. However, those rebounds didn’t always come immediately, with the OG crypto first dipping by another 5% or so below its starting price in four episodes, the median worst dip being 8.4%. This time, Saturday’s lowest hourly reading, when Bitcoin went to $55,000, was 7.2%.

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In the 3-month picture, four of the seven episodes also ended higher and produced a median gain of 10%. And while outcomes ranged from a loss of 28.6% to a 37.3% gain, two signals from November 2025 eventually ended in much deeper lows after 77 and 92 days.

What Could Confirm a Low

Monday’s reference price of about $63,000 sat over 14% above the weekend bottom, but that bounce has since faded. As CryptoPotato reported, BTC went as high as $64,500 after global markets were lifted by the Nvidia board reinstating CEO Jensen Huang. But it then slipped under $60,000, with CoinGecko data at the time of writing showing the asset changing hands around $58,600 after a decline of more than 2% in 24 hours.

Bitcoin is also 8% lower than where it was a week ago and over 26% from its price from 30 days ago. The year-on-year drop is at around 33%, which has helped keep the flagship cryptocurrency 53% below its all-time high.

To confirm a low, CF Benchmarks says there should be fewer tokens setting 90-day lows, alongside BVXS going back to its October norm. Furthermore, the index provider wants the Broad Cap Index, recorded at 2,092.89 on Monday, to hold above 2,018.60. For BTC, it says the support zone to watch goes from $55,000 to $58,300.

You can check out the video below for more on the wider sell-off, Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin outlook, as well as the latest ETF outflows.