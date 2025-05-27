Bitcoin’s price actions took a turn for the worse on Monday evening with a price slip to $107,500 but the asset has managed to recover most losses since then.

The altcoins are slightly in the red on a daily scale, including the recent high-flyer HYPE, which has lost some steam after the latest ATH.

BTC Back to $109.5K

History was made last Wednesday when, after a few days of substantial volatility and rejection below the $107,000 level, the primary cryptocurrency managed to break through and shot past its January 2025 all-time high of around $109,100. The asset flew to $109,800 that day but was quickly stopped and driven south by around three grand.

However, that correction was short-lived as the bulls resumed control of the market and initiated an even more impressive leg up on Thursday – the so-called Bitcoin Pizza Day. Back then, BTC skyrocketed to almost $112,000 to chart a fresh all-time high.

Trump’s tariff recommendations against the EU on Friday brought some pain and uncertainty to the market, as BTC slipped back down to $107,500. However, it defended that level and stood just above it during the weekend.

Bitcoin started to gain traction again on Monday and jumped to a daily high of $110,500 before it slumped to $107,500 later in the evening.

As of now, though, it has recovered most losses and stands around $109,500. Its market cap has remained close to $2.180 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is at 61%.

ETH Stable at $2.6K

Most altcoins have charted some losses over the past day, including HYPE, which has retraced since its latest all-time high by 3.5%. SUI has slipped by a similar percentage, while XRM and PI are down by 5.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

Ethereum has maintained the $2,600 level after a near 2% increase since yesterday. BNB and TRX are also slightly in the green.

QNT is the only double-digit price gainer from the top 100 alts, followed by TKX (7%), VIRTUAL (7%), and INJ (6%).

The total crypto market cap has remained at essentially the same level as yesterday, at around $3.570 trillion.