Bitcoin Recovers From $62K as Analyst Highlights 3 Key Risks

Yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) fell to around $62,000, but holders have found some relief from that sell-off, with the OG cryptocurrency climbing back above $64,000 today.

However, that recovery may not be quite straightforward, as one market watcher has identified at least three signs they believe could complicate matters further.

Three Warning Signs Are Clouding BTC’s Recovery

According to analyst Wise Crypto, the first sign of potential trouble is the $17.1 billion drop in stablecoin supply in the last 30 days, “the fastest drop since June 2022.” Recall that traders and investors often use stablecoins to move funds into crypto. As such, a shrinking supply could mean that there’s less capital available for new purchases.

The analyst also pointed to an apparent shift in trading activity from spot markets, with the volume on spot DEXs decreasing by 18% while that of leverage futures went up by 7%, which could suggest that traders are relying more on derivatives than direct buys of cryptocurrencies, and such a pattern could leave prices vulnerable to sudden liquidations.

This already came into play over the weekend, at least according to another analyst, Ted Pillows, who blamed BTC’s initial dip below $65,000 on Saturday on excessive leverage, with about $200 million liquidated in just one hour.

Public companies could also add to the selling pressure, especially considering that in just one week, they recorded net Bitcoin sales of 11,647 BTC valued at around $896 million. On top of that, spot Bitcoin ETFs have been on a dire run, recording seven straight trading days of outflows since November 5, and that one green day also came after three red ones that saw more than $1.1 billion flow out of the funds.

As things stand so far in November, the investment vehicles have bled $2.35 billion, which is raising fears about the state of institutional demand during the downturn.

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But not everyone thinks there will be more losses, with market observer Mr. Wall Street describing the fall toward $62,000 as a liquidity hunt and insisting that the August low near $57,000 was the bottom “until proven otherwise.”

Nvidia Adds to an Uncertain Week

At the time of writing, BTC was trading a few hundred bucks above $64,000, reflecting a slight increase of just over 1% in 24 hours. But that’s the only green movement in its charts, as in the last seven days, it has fallen by over 12%, with another 17% drop across two weeks and a 20% dip in 30 days.

The story is no different in the past 12 months, as the number one crypto is 32% lower than where it was around the same time last year as well as 48% away from its all-time high. And there may be little respite this week, with several events lined up that could affect the appetite for risk assets.

These include Nvidia’s quarterly results set for tomorrow, with the added drama of CEO Jensen Huang’s recent resignation and the groundswell of support since then for his reinstatement. US retail sales figures are also due on the same day, and if the reading turns out hotter than expected, it could give the Fed a reason to keep on with its tightening policy.