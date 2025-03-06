Bitcoin’s price recovery continued in the past 24 hours as the asset reclaimed the $90,000 level and neared $93,000 for the first time since the crash earlier this week.

The altcoins are also well in the green on a daily scale, with XRP going close to $2.6, while SOL is near $150.

BTC Above $90K

It has been a wild ride in the cryptocurrency space in the past several weeks. Just this past Sunday, when BTC’s price had calmed at around $85,000 following the previous rollercoaster, President Trump confirmed plans to create the US crypto strategic reserve and namedropped several assets, including bitcoin.

Its price reacted with an immediate surge that drove it north by ten grand within hours. After reaching that multi-day peak, though, the bears stepped up and pushed the cryptocurrency down by $13,000. As a result, BTC found itself dropping to $82,000 on Tuesday.

The bulls managed to defend that level and didn’t allow any dip beneath $80,000. Just the opposite, bitcoin started to recover some ground and spiked above $90,000 during the Thursday Asian trading session.

Its ascent was stopped at $93,000, but the asset still trades above $90,000 despite a minor rejection. Its market capitalization has tapped $1.8 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is above 58%.

Alts Turn Green

Most altcoins have also charted impressive gains over the past few days and since yesterday. Chainlink and Avalanche are now leading the way from the larger-cap alts. LINK has jumped by another 7% and now sits above $17. AVAX has neared $22 after a 5.5% increase.

XRP, SUI, SOL, and DOGE have risen by about 3-4%, while ETH, TRX, and LTC are also in the green. Even more impressive gains come from MOVE, ONDO, and CRO, all of which have jumped by double-digits in the past day.

The total crypto market cap has added nearly $80 billion since yesterday and is up to $3.080 trillion on CG.