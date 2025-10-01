Bitcoin Reclaims $116K: Bullish Setups Hint at Huge Q4 Rally

Bitcoin trades near $116,500 as bullish patterns signal potential breakouts, with analysts eyeing $119K, $124K, and $131K targets.

Bitcoin is trading near $116,500 with a 24-hour volume of $61.5 billion. The asset has posted 3% gains over the past day and week.

Several analysts are pointing to bullish chart setups that could open the way for higher levels if confirmed.

Inverse Head and Shoulders Forms on 4-Hour Chart

Trader Tardigrade posted a chart showing Bitcoin shaping an inverse head and shoulders pattern (iH&S). This pattern features three troughs, with the middle one lower than the others, and is often tracked as a bullish reversal structure.

The neckline sits between $114,400 and $114,800, acting as resistance. Bitcoin is now testing that zone. A move above it with follow-through would complete the formation. Trader Tardigrade remarked,

$BTC/4-hour

How can you not be bullish when you see this classic bullish chart pattern on #Bitcoin chart?

Key level to watch for a breakout

Moreover, analyst Lennaert Snyder noted Bitcoin’s trading range within a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. The narrowing range signals compression ahead of a decisive move. Yesterday’s close added momentum, raising the chance of a test at $115,700.

Key resistance sits at $119,200. A breakout above this level could trigger a new all-time high. Snyder explained,

“Above $119,200 = new ATH imo. Lose $108,900 and $105,000 is next.”

A breakdown below those supports could point toward the $100,000 region.

Ascending Channel Points to $124K and Beyond

Jonathan Carter highlighted Bitcoin’s move within an ascending channel since May. BTC recently rebounded from channel support and climbed back above the 50-day moving average near $113,500, a level that had capped upside attempts.

Resistance is at $117,000, and clearing it could pave the way for higher targets around $124,000 and $131,300. Carter wrote that the setup shows “strong buyer accumulation building,” adding weight to the bullish case.

Liquidity Zones Define Short-Term Focus

Daan Crypto Trades noted that a liquidity cluster has formed in the $118,000–$119,000 range, which also matches a past high-volume zone. A breakout above this level could help Bitcoin move out of its current consolidation phase. Support sits around $107,000–$108,000, which matched lows in August and September.

The $118K-$119K region has a big liquidity cluster and also corresponds with the previous area where most volume has been traded.

Historically, Q4 has often delivered strong rallies following a green September close.