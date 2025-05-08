Bitcoin’s Realized Cap, an important on-chain metric reflecting the total dollar value invested in the network, has shattered records for the third week in a row, surging to an unprecedented $890.74 billion.

The latest spike comes as BTC hovers just below the $100,000 mark, buoyed by investor optimism and macroeconomic tailwinds, including improving geopolitical sentiment and a stable interest rate environment.

A Strengthening Conviction in Bitcoin’s Future

In an article posted on X and the CryptoQuant website, a pseudonymous on-chain analyst, Gold Crypto, argued that the new all-time high in BTC’s Realized Cap signals a fundamental shift in market dynamics that could mark the early stages of a new bull cycle.

The metric has become a barometer for long-term stakeholder sentiment and is calculated by summing the value of each bitcoin based on the price at which it last moved. It reflects the total dollar value of the BTC currently held by investors based on the cost basis of their assets rather than the current market price.

Realized Cap often serves as a barometer of investor commitment, since, unlike market capitalization, which can be skewed by speculative trading, it captures the actual capital flowing into BTC.

With the metric now sitting at more than $890 billion, the market watcher pointed out that Bitcoin is seeing a “steady stream of buying,” a trend he says conveys “renewed interest from investors.” The analyst believes this isn’t mere speculation but a sustained accumulation that speaks of growing confidence in the future of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency as a financial instrument and store of value.

“This new record in the Realized Cap not only indicates an increase in invested capital but also a growing conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term potential as a financial asset,” he wrote. “With sustained accumulation from both LTH and STH, the market seems to be building a solid foundation for a significant next move.”

From Correction to Rally

The on-chain strength is also slowly manifesting in Bitcoin’s price action. Data from CoinGecko shows that the asset went up 2.7% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $99,700, only a hair’s breadth away from the psychologically important $100,000 level, and just 8.4% below its all-time high of over $109,000.

It climbed 4.9% in the past week, outperforming the broader crypto market, which saw a more modest 2.7% uptick in that period. Furthermore, over 30 days, BTC has grown by more than 25% after navigating a brief correction earlier in the month that saw its price dip to $93,500.