Bitcoin Rally Takes Strategy From $9.5B Underwater to $4.7B Paper Profit in 7 Days

Michael Saylor’s Strategy swung an unrealized loss of more than $9.5 billion to a paper profit above $4.7 billion in just seven days.

The reversal follows Bitcoin’s climb from the low $60,000s to above $80,000 over the same week, turning the largest corporate BTC holder’s balance sheet from red to green.

The Numbers Behind the Swing

Strategy’s own dashboard puts its holdings at 840,477 BTC, bought at an average price of $75,385, a position that was down more than $9.5 billion a week earlier and is now up more than $4.7 billion.

The firm has kept building its cash position and has not bought or sold any Bitcoin over the stretch. However, it did sell 18.26 million shares of MSTR for $2.01 billion, with $1.59 billion moved into a second reserve, USD Cash, that Strategy says can be used for future Bitcoin purchases. Its regular USD reserve also grew to $5.1 billion.

It also repurchased $136 million of its STRC preferred shares, whose price keeps climbing toward its $100 par value ($97.21 at last check), with its last Bitcoin move being a sale on August 10, when it shed 1,690 BTC.

Saylor addressed the shift on X, writing, “Bitcoin is not abandoning its principles. It is transcending its prejudices.” The line followed a lengthy essay he published arguing that the OG cryptocurrency’s move into exchange-traded funds, corporate treasuries and regulated custody should not be treated as a betrayal of the network’s original purpose, but as a natural stage of its growth.

Bitcoin’s Broader Move

At the time of writing, BTC was trading above $80,000 for the first time since mid-May, tapping a multi-month high above $81,000, according to CoinGecko data. The asset was up roughly 25% in a week and about 4% in 24 hours.

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The rally wiped out more than $260 million in short positions within four hours, pushing daily liquidations to about $650 million, with Bitcoin accounting for at least half of that amount.

Elsewhere, analyst Matthew Hyland has pointed to $83,000 and then $118,000 as the next levels to watch. Another market watcher, Will Clemente, noted that Bitcoin has now closed above its 20-, 50-, and 200-day exponential moving averages against the dollar, gold, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100, something it had not done in months.

Other coins moved with it, including Ethereum, which has gone above $2,500 after gaining 32% in the week, and XRP, which also pushed past $1.50. Meanwhile, Solana broke back above $100 for the first time in months and was up more than 7.5% on the day.

Additionally, a chart shared by trader Mark Harvey put Bitcoin’s ten-year returns at 13,491%, just ahead of Nvidia’s 13,428%, and way better than every other entry on the list, including Tesla, Apple and Amazon.