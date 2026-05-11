Bitcoin Pulls In $706M as Traders Abandon Short Positions in Massive Sentiment Shift

Digital asset investment products posted inflows of $857.9 million, and extended six straight weeks of positive flows – the highest weekly figure since April 24.

CoinShares stated that the increase is likely tied to improving sentiment around the CLARITY Act, as Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks released the final compromise text related to stablecoin yield on May 1 and continued to support it despite pushback from the banking industry on May 4.

Global Crypto Investment Comeback

Bitcoin attracted over $706.1 million during the week, pushing its year-to-date total to $4.9 billion. On the other hand, products tied to short-bitcoin positions recorded $14.4 million in exits, marking the category’s biggest weekly decline this year. In the latest edition of Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares explained that the shift indicates investors are reducing hedge positions amid strengthening market confidence.

Ethereum added $77.1 million after seeing $81.6 million leave the previous week. Solana and XRP also posted strong activity with $47.6 million and $39.6 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Chainlink, Sui, and Litecoin saw smaller gains of $1.4 million, $1 million, and $0.1 million. Multi-asset was the only major category to post losses at $5.5 million.

The US accounted for the largest regional total at $776.6 million after rebounding sharply from $47.5 million the previous week. Germany saw $50.6 million, marginally higher than before, while Switzerland recorded $21.1 million and the Netherlands $5 million, demonstrating broader European activity alongside the stronger recovery in the US.

High-Stakes Week Ahead

Analysts are now turning their focus to the important economic and geopolitical developments lined up this week. QCP Capital said macroeconomic and geopolitical developments are expected to dominate market attention as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to meet in Beijing for talks covering trade, national security, rare earth supply chains, and the Middle East conflict.

The firm noted that markets will closely watch for any progress on tariffs following last week’s US trade court ruling against Trump’s 10% global tariffs.

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QCP also highlighted upcoming inflation data as another major focus, as investors monitor whether price pressures are stabilizing or continuing to rise. Easing inflation could support lower real yields and improve conditions for crypto assets, while persistent inflation may keep monetary policy tighter for longer.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, has remained above $80,000. QCP added that crypto volatility remains near yearly lows, as BTC faces resistance around the $84,000 level.