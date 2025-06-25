Bitcoin’s price lost 2.29% in the 30 days ending Jun. 24. Meanwhile, a bevy of tech stocks like Palantir, Nvidia, and Oracle are flying high. Is the BTC bull market over?

Or can BTC still hit the $150K – $200K price predictions for 2025, recently made by popular crypto investing commentators?

Crypto exchanges are dynamic, fast-moving, open, global markets for these high tech Internet currencies. So no one knows for sure what Bitcoin’s price will do next until markets have moved.

But there are some clues and historical patterns that savvy currency traders and investors use to decide what and when to buy, sell, and hold.

The daily movements in June’s Bitcoin prices have confounded the bullish 12-month and 24-month trend. Here’s a quick rundown of Bitcoin vs. selected tech stocks in June.

Bitcoin Severely Lags Tech Stocks in June 2025

For the 30 days ending Tuesday, Jun. 24, Bitcoin fell more than 2%.

But global trade policy and military instability aren’t weighing on several important US tech stocks.

Santa Clara, California-based computer chipmaker Nvidia, for example, the second highest-weighted US stock by market size, gained over 9.15% in share prices.

Meanwhile, Denver, Colorado-based US data company Palantir, gained over 19.84%. Oracle, another high-tech data company, based in Nashville, Tennessee, and ranked #17 among all US companies by size, surged 32.5% for the 30-day window by market close on Tuesday.

All three companies are ultra-high market cap with many useful points of comparison to Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency. They’ve been rallying, while BTC retraces its April and May gains.

So is the crypto rally fizzling out?

Bitcoin Price Rainbow Chart Recommends ‘BUY!’

Many experts don’t think so. A bear market in Bitcoin any time soon also does not align with the historical trend.

According to the Bitcoin Rainbow Chart, a popular trading recommendation tool based on Bitcoin’s historical price trend, the price appears far from its multi-year cycle peak.

In fact, it is comparable on the rainbow chart to previous markets like Nov. 2020 and May 2017.

The May 2017 market valued BTC at $1,434 per token on May 1. By Dec. 17, 2017, the price had skyrocketed to just above $20,000, for a 1,400% ROI in under 9 months.

The Nov. 2020 market appraised Bitcoin at $13,862 on Nov. 1. By Apr. 15, 2021, the price rallied to $62,208, for a 450% ROI in under 6 months.

Legendary veteran stock market chart trader Peter Brandt expects Bitcoin to move as high as $150,00 by August or September.

In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box in May, Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz said he expects the price to top out above $150,000 before this cycle is over.