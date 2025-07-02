Bitcoin’s price has managed to complete erase the losses from yesterday and it appears that bulls are on the run again.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at around $109,500, preparing to test the pivotal technical and psychological level of $110K, sitting right below the cryptocurrency’s all-time high.

Data from Coinglass shows that the total number of liquidations across the derivatives market currently sits at almost $300 million – a 32% increase compared to the previous 24 hours.

BTC leads the way with around $50 million in liquidations, where the majority of positions were short. In total, $190 out of the $300 million in forced-closed traders were betting on the price to go down.

Naturally, the altcoins are following suite and are also recovering and most of them are now trading in the green. It’s interesting to see if this will transition into a more sustained upward movement in the next few days.