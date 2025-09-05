Although the week went rather sluggishly in terms of price movements, there were some big news stories that went out, and the upcoming FOMC meeting could shape the next few months.

But first, let’s recap some of the price highlights. Bitcoin experienced some enhanced volatility last Friday when it jumped to $111,500 only to fall hard to $107,500 within hours. The following few days were not any better, as BTC kept digging new local lows at just over $107,000.

It wasn’t until Tuesday evening that the bulls finally managed to step up and halt the freefalls. BTC spiked from under $110,000 to over $111,000 and remained there for around 24 hours before the bears pushed it south to $109,500 yesterday.

Nevertheless, the buyers resumed control since that daily low and drove the cryptocurrency north again. Just a few hours ago, bitcoin jumped to a weekly high of $113,350 before its progress ran into a wall. As of press time, the largest digital asset remains inches below $113,000.

More volatility is expected in the following weeks, especially since the mid-September FOMC meeting, in which the Federal Reserve is anticipated to finally cut the interest rates. For now, though, BTC remains slightly in the green weekly, while many analysts continue to speculate whether September 2025 will continue a long negative tradition of price losses or will this one be different.

In terms of notable weekly price performances, BCH and POL stand with double-digit gains, while CRO has dropped by 11% after the spectacular rally last week.

Market Data

Market Cap: $3.97T | 24H Vol: $136B | BTC Dominance: 56.5%

BTC: $112,650 (+2.2%) | ETH: $4,430 (+1.9%) | XRP: $2.86 (-0.6%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Strategy Spends $450 Million to Acquire Additional 4,048 BTC. The week began on a familiar note as Strategy, and Metaplanet before that, announced their latest BTC acquisitions. The Saylor-led company spent $450 million to increase its stash with 4,048 BTC, while the Asian firm took its holdings to 20,000 BTC after acquiring 1,009 units.

Is Bitcoin About to Shock Everyone? Divergence With Equities May Fuel Next Bullish Run. While BTC has remained in a downtrend for several weeks, US equities as well as gold have charted some gains. This divergence, though, can result in some price gains for the largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Bull Market Ending in 50 Days, Says Analyst. With several new all-time highs under its belt already this year, analysts have started to predict when the ongoing bull cycle will end. Basing his theory on historical performances, CryptoBirb said we have about 50 days left (even fewer now).

Tom Lee’s Bitmine Buys More ETH After Fundstrat Predicts 54x Gain. Bitmine Immersion Technologies continues to accumulate large portions of the second-largest cryptocurrency, buying another 14,665 ETH this week. Additionally, Tom Lee agreed with a prediction that Ethereum could chart a mind-blowing 54x surge from current levels.

Eric Trump Signals Ambitions to Win The Bitcoin Race After ABTC Debut. American Bitcoin, a BTC accumulation platform owned by the Trump family, debuted on the Nasdaq this week under the ticker ABTC. Eric Trump was quick to praise the move and said his family wants to win the Bitcoin race.

SEC and CFTC Unite: Green Light for Crypto on the World’s Biggest Venues. In a positive development on the regulation front, the two largest US financial regulators issued a joint statement earlier this week indicating that registered exchanges are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot commodity products.

Charts

