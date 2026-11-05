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Bitcoin Price Suddenly Plunges to $76K as Hourly Liquidations Near $600M

Wall Street joined the leg down as well, with the S&P 500 erasing $2.2 trillion in market cap in 40 minutes.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

Bitcoin’s sudden price surge on Wednesday has reversed into a similarly painful decline to under $77,000 just minutes after Wall Street’s trading hours commenced.

The altcoins have followed suit as they typically do, and the total value of wrecked positions has skyrocketed to almost $500 million in a single hour.

BTC, Crypto Tank

What a time to be an investor. The past 24-36 hours have been extremely volatile for all financial markets, and crypto is no exception. As the US midterms concluded and the Democrats secured a decisive win, BTC slumped to a seven-week low of $75,600 on Wednesday morning. By that afternoon, the cryptocurrency had erased the losses before it went on a wild run to $81,000, leaving $380 million in shorts wrecked.

A quick rejection followed at $81,000, but BTC still managed to remain above $80,000. That is, until an hour ago, when the bears took control of the market again. In just minutes, the leading cryptocurrency plunged by several grand and dumped below $77,000 and toward $76,000.

BTCUSD November 5. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD November 5. Source: TradingView

The calamity has taken the altcoins south as well. ETH is currently down by 7% on a 24-hour scale, plummeting below $2,300 after it neared $2,500 yesterday. XRP is down by over 5% to $1.25, HYPE has nosedived by 10%, DOGE by 6.5%, and SOL by 6%.

As expected, such massive market turbulence has harmed over-leveraged traders (again). Data from CoinGlass showed that the liquidations in the past hour alone totaled over $560 million, with $530 million coming from longs. More than 165,000 traders have been wrecked within the past day, while the single-largest liquidated order took place on Hyperliquid and was worth $6.62 million.

Liquidation Data on CoinGlass
Liquidation Data on CoinGlass

Wall Street Tumbles, Too

The crypto crash is not an isolated case, as Wall Street leads the pack. The Kobeissi Letter just reported that the S&P 500 alone has erased $2.2 trillion over the past hour. Just for reference, the cryptocurrency market’s entire capitalization is at $2.6 trillion.

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Moreover, the analysts added that today’s calamity is now “double the size of yesterday’s post-election rally.” Separately, they warned that the Nasdaq 100 is just 6% away from officially entering a bear market. The index has plunged by over 4.4% since opening an hour ago, going from over 28,000 to 27,180. It’s down by 13% since its peak a month ago.

Tags:
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ethereum (ETH) Price Ripple (XRP) Price
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.