The $70,000 level continues to be a major hurdle for bitcoin, but the latest data suggest that the world’s largest digital asset remains stable at the current price level and could initiate another leg up soon.

According to the latest analysis by IntoTheBlock, BTC has maintained a stable price of around $69,000, primarily due to a robust demand zone between $66,900 and $68,900.

The range in question is particularly noteworthy as it includes over two million addresses that have collectively accumulated a substantial 1.1 million BTC.

The data shows that the concentration of buying activity is indicative of a high level of interest and engagement among traders, creating a strong support level that has helped bitcoin sustain its current valuation despite market fluctuations.

This significant demand zone acts as a critical buffer, indicating trader confidence and investment at these price levels.

The overall investor sentiment appears to be bullish, with renowned crypto trader Peter Brandt predicting that bitcoin’s current bull run could peak between $130,000 and $150,000 by late August to early September 2025, based on historical patterns following BTC’s previous halving events.

The bullish momentum is also driven by significant developments in the bitcoin ecosystem.

US Senator Ted Cruz, a longtime crypto supporter, has initiated mining operations in Iraan, Texas, by purchasing three application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Bitcoin miners.

Additionally, the Republic of Tatarstan, also known as Tataria, is aiming to establish Russia’s largest Bitcoin mining company, valued at approximately $100 million.