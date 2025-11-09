Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Bitcoin Price Spikes as Trump Announces $2,000 in Dividends to Some Americans

BTC rose to almost $104,000 minutes ago.
Jordan Lyanchev
Published on: Nov 9, 2025 @ 15:37 UTC

Share:

Share:

Bitcoin’s price experienced another uptick in the past few hours as the asset tapped $104,000 for the third time in the past week.

This one came after a rather interesting promise by US President Donald Trump, who said that many Americans, aside from high-income people, would get a dividend of at least $2,000 per person.

Trump’s promise came after he defended the tariffs against numerous nations that he imposed during his current presidential run. The US Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments on whether these tariffs are even legal, while multiple experts have spoken against them.

These dividends of at least $2,000 reminded of similar ‘free money checks’ that many Americans received – the stimulus sent during the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, when countless businesses had to close temporarily and people were left without jobs, the US government began sending checks of $1,200 to people.

The ever-vigilant and vocal crypto community started to speculate whether these funds were used to purchase crypto, and many altcoins exploded shortly after, which intensified the rumors.

Interestingly, BTC’s price, alongside most altcoins, spiked in the past few hours after Trump made his announcements, which brought comparisons between the two events.

You may also like:

For now, though, bitcoin jumped from under $102,000 to $104,000 within minutes, while ETH is up by more than 4% and trades above $3,500. ZEC continues to outperform following another 24% surge to $650. XMR follows suit with a 19% pump.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView
SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
SECRET PARTNERSHIP BONUS for CryptoPotato readers: Use this link to register and unlock $1,500 in exclusive BingX Exchange rewards (limited time offer).

Tags:
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Donald Trump
News Icon

About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Contact:

Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.