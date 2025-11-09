Bitcoin Price Spikes as Trump Announces $2,000 in Dividends to Some Americans

Bitcoin’s price experienced another uptick in the past few hours as the asset tapped $104,000 for the third time in the past week.

This one came after a rather interesting promise by US President Donald Trump, who said that many Americans, aside from high-income people, would get a dividend of at least $2,000 per person.

BREAKING: President Trump announces that he will be paying a “tariff dividend” of at least $2,000 per person. Stimulus checks are officially back. pic.twitter.com/Dt4UgHVMrT — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 9, 2025

Trump’s promise came after he defended the tariffs against numerous nations that he imposed during his current presidential run. The US Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments on whether these tariffs are even legal, while multiple experts have spoken against them.

These dividends of at least $2,000 reminded of similar ‘free money checks’ that many Americans received – the stimulus sent during the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, when countless businesses had to close temporarily and people were left without jobs, the US government began sending checks of $1,200 to people.

The ever-vigilant and vocal crypto community started to speculate whether these funds were used to purchase crypto, and many altcoins exploded shortly after, which intensified the rumors.

Interestingly, BTC’s price, alongside most altcoins, spiked in the past few hours after Trump made his announcements, which brought comparisons between the two events.

For now, though, bitcoin jumped from under $102,000 to $104,000 within minutes, while ETH is up by more than 4% and trades above $3,500. ZEC continues to outperform following another 24% surge to $650. XMR follows suit with a 19% pump.