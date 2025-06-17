Bitcoin’s price actions took another turn for the worse in the past several hours as the adverse developments on the Middle East front continue to unfold with more attacks and threats.

The latest statements from the POTUS indicated that the US has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” and he also demanded the country’s “unconditional surrender.”

Following the initial statement, Trump added on his social media platform that they knew “exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding.” Although the US President said he is an easy target, he reassured that the ‘Supreme Leader’ is “safe there – we are not going to take him out (kill), at least not for now.”

He warned that the US’s patience is “wearing thin” and later demanded that Iran surrender unconditionally.

Bitcoin’s price, which has already been impacted on numerous occasions by the quickly evolving developments in the Middle East, started to lose value in the past several hours once again. The asset plunged to a five-day low of under $103,500 minutes ago, which meant a daily drop of roughly $5,000.

Santiment also weighed in on the matter by highlighting BTC’s price drop to new weekly lows. However, the analytics platform said the inflows into the Bitcoin ETFs “remain strong,” as the financial products have seen nearly $1.5 billion poured in since June 9.

Even with Bitcoin slipping below $104K Tuesday, Bitcoin ETF’s remain strong. Working on a 5-day net inflow streak, there has been a total of just over $1.464B in money moving into $BTC‘s ETF’s, dating back to June 9th. pic.twitter.com/2sci1ARUdn — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 17, 2025