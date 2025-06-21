The broader cryptocurrency market continues struggling amid mounting geopolitical and economic pressures.

Bitcoin’s price has lost almost 3% on the day, while major altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and others chart even more considerable declines.

Bitcoin Price Tumbles toward $103K

Bitcoin is charting a near 3% loss in the past 24 hours in what seems to be a broader crypto market selloff.

As seen in the chart below, the price tumbled from around $106,000 to an intraday low at $102,400 before bouncing and settling at where it current trades at the time of this writing.

As CryptoPotato reported, however, the common theme amongst the majority of cryptocurrency analysts and experts is that Bitcoin’s price trading at around $100,000 is indicative of institutional dominance and not retail FOMO.

This suggests that it has much more staying power because institutions are a lot less likely to sell during temporary and sudden drawdowns like the current one.

At the same time, however, the war between Israel and Iran continues, driving oil prices up and causing turmoil on stock markets as well.

Altcoins Crash Harder than BTC

The heatmap below paints a clear picture: most of the altcoins are trading in the red and are charting consiedrable losses.

Namely, some of the larger-cap cryptocurrencies such as ETH, SOL, ADA, DOGE, HYPE, BCH, LINK, AVAX, and more, are declining for more than 3% during the past 24 hours.

Interestingly enough, Bitcoin’s dominance – the metric, which tracks its share relative to that of the rest of the market is up by more than 1% during the same period.

This shows that BTC is performing a lot better and altcoins are completely unable to capitalize on its drawdown. In fact, this seems to be the other theme of the current cycle.