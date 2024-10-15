The primary cryptocurrency is on the run again, having surged by another two and a half grand in the past hour or so to a multi-month peak of almost $68,000.
This has fueled the speculation that the asset has finally materialized on the previous assumptions that October will be a highly bullish month.
CryptoPotato reported earlier today that the largest digital asset had charted some impressive gains by soaring to $66,500, which was a three-week peak at the time.
After a minor stagnation and a brief correction, the bulls seem back in charge as the asset broke out of the $66,500 resistance level and jumped to $67,950 (on Bitstamp) minutes ago.
This became its highest price tag since late July, when it was actually rejected at the coveted $70,000 level. Today’s surge comes amid a growing number of analysts predicting that the asset’s actual bull run is just getting started.
It’s worth noting that the primary cryptocurrency stood below $58,000 last Thursday, but has added nearly ten grand in less than a week since then.
With most larger- and lower-cap alts registering impressive gains over the past 24 hours, it’s no wonder that short, over-leveraged traders have been harmed the most.
Data from CoinGlass shows that more than $260 million have been liquidated in the past 24 hours alone, with short positions taking the lion’s share with $170 million.
In fact, $65 million has been wrecked in the past hour alone, with BTC responsible for almost half of it.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!