Bitcoin’s price tumbled hard on Friday but managed to recover some ground on Saturday and has maintained above $54,000 since then.

The altcoins have also seen some minor relief increases, with ETH standing close to $2,300 and BNB reclaiming $500.

BTC Maintains $54K

It was another bearish week for the primary cryptocurrency, even though it headed toward $60,000 on Tuesday. However, the subsequent rejection pushed it south hard, and the asset plummeted to $55,500 by Wednesday.

Another lower high followed on Thursday, and bitcoin slipped to $55,200 on Friday in anticipation of the US jobs report. Once that came out and showed a modest decrease in the unemployment rates, BTC spiked by $1,500 in minutes to $57,000.

However, that was another short-lived rally that was followed by a massive drop. In a matter of minutes, BTC dumped by more than four grand and fell to $52,800. The bulls managed to intervene at this point and began a minor recovery that pushed bitcoin to just over $54,000 on Saturday.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Since then, the trading action has been mostly sideways, and BTC stands about $500 above it. Being 7% down weekly, though, means that its market cap has slumped to $1.075 trillion, and its dominance over the alts has declined by almost a whole percentage to 53.2% on CG.

SUI Takes Main Stage

The alts suffered just as badly as BTC in the past week, but most have posted minor gains on a daily scale. ETH is slightly in the green, which has helped it near $2,300, while BNB is up to $505 after a 2% daily increase.

SOL, DOGE, TRX, and TON have posted similar gains, while ADA is up by 4%. AVAX has soared by 6% daily. However, the biggest gainer from the top 50 alts is SUI, which has skyrocketed by almost 11%. As a result, the token now stands close to $1.

The total crypto market cap has defended the $2 trillion level (on CG) and is now about $20 billion above it.