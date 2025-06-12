After saying that it’s an honor to be called the first crypto President, Donald Trump promised that more favorable legislation is coming that will help the US dominate the future of the entire market.

Bitcoin’s price posted a minor recovery after Trump’s statement started to circulate online, going from its intraday bottom of under $107,000 to almost $108,000.

BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS THEY ARE WORKING TO PASS MORE PRO #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO POLICIES VERY BULLISH! pic.twitter.com/UqHdV7t789 — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) June 12, 2025

Trump outlined in his statement that his administration ended Biden’s war on crypto on Day 1, which included replacing the former SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, with Paul Atkins. Recall that the US securities watchdog dropped countless lawsuits against numerous crypto companies in the past few months, including Kraken, Binance, Coinbase, and many others.

Consequently, Trump’s administration “unleashed” American innovators to do what they do best – lead the technology world. The POTUS also outlined all positive developments that the industry experienced in the past few months, including the national Bitcoin reserve, the digital asset stockpile, and the upcoming GENIUS stablecoin bill.

Additionally, Trump noted that they will continue working to create “clear and simple market frameworks that will allow America to dominate the future of crypto and Bitcoin.”

BTC’s price jumped by around a grand in the past several minutes, perhaps driven by the renewed hype from the US President. Nevertheless, the asset remains around 4% away from its all-time high, registered on May 22, and is slightly down on the day as well.