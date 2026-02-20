Dark Mode
Bitcoin Price Reacts as US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

The POTUS also weighed in on the Supreme Court's decision, calling it a "disgrace."
Jordan Lyanchev

After a few delays, the United States Supreme Court finally announced its ruling on the highly debated Trump-tariff case. Unfortunately for the US President, the Court ruled them illegal, rejecting their usage of emergency powers to impose trade duties.

As reported by Walter Bloomberg, the import tariffs from countries like Canada, China, Mexico, and the EU were projected to raise $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

Trump was quick to lash out against the Supreme Court’s decision, calling it a “disgrace.” Additionally, he said his administration has a backup plan.

Further reports on the matter, including trade expert Lawrence Herman’s opinion, indicated that the trade tensions won’t end with the Supreme Court’s ruling. He reportedly added that the tariffs are “here to stay in one form or another,” and warned that the US-Canada trade relationship has already been “shattered.”

In the more recent development on the matter as of press time, Trump seemed to have threatened the US legal system, saying he had to do something about the courts.

Bitcoin has had a long and mostly painful history with Trump’s tariff impositions. It plunged last April when the first wave was announced and has reacted negatively to almost all threats from the POTUS to other countries.

After the Supreme Court ruling today, BTC went on a wild micro ride, going down to $66,500, jumping to over $68,000 within minutes, before it repeated the scenario a few times. It has since settled at under $68,000.

BTCUSD Feb 20 5 Min Chart. Source: TradingView
Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.