The highly anticipated US Consumer Price Index numbers for March are out, and they actually paint a brighter picture for the country’s inflation rates.

Although lower inflation is typically considered bullish for crypto, due to the possible reduction of the key interest rates by the Fed, BTC actually reacted with an immediate pump and dump to $81,500.

March CPI Report Is In

Inflation came in cooler than expected Headline CPI: +2.4% YoY (vs. est. 2.5%)

Core CPI: +2.8% YoY (vs. est. 3.0%) This marks the lowest core inflation in four years, signaling a potential shift in the macro landscape. With tariff-related… pic.twitter.com/3u17cMyB4R — CryptoPotato Official (@Crypto_Potato) April 10, 2025

The regular CPI came at 2.4% year-over-year, which is slightly lower than expected. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile sectors like energy and food, is down to 2.8% (estimations pointed at 3%). These are the lowest numbers in roughly four years.

US President Donald Trump’s strategy has been predominantly focused on lowering the key interest rates, but the US Fed has kept them unchanged for the past two meetings, citing the growing concerns of rising inflation.

The numbers now indicated that there could be a notable shift in the States’ financial policy. Lower interest rates are generally bullish for riskier assets like crypto.

However, the immediate reaction of the digital asset market was slightly surprising. BTC, which had recovered over six grand since yesterday after Trump paused most tariffs for 90 days, went from $82,500 to $81,500 within minutes after the numbers came out.