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Bitcoin Price Reacts as U.S. Inflation Rises to Highest Level Since May 2023

US inflation numbers are heating up, with experts suggesting a return to post-COVID era.
George Georgiev

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It appears that rising fuel costs and international geopolitical tensions are catching up with global economies, and the US is no exception.

The CPI numbers for April are out, indicating that inflation in the country has surged to 3.8%, the highest level since May 2023.

Core CPI inflation also rose above the expected 2.7%, reaching 2.8%.

Bitcoin’s price saw somewhat elevated volatility throughout the release, but the movement has so far been relatively negligible. At the time of this writing, BTC trades at slightly below $81K, down 0.5% for the day and mostly flat for the week.

BTCUSD_2026-05-12_15-37-01
Source: TradingView

It’s also worth noting that analysts at The Kobeissi Letter pointed out that the economy is currently experiencing inflation rates from the post-COVID era.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire between the US and Iran is also hanging by a thread. US President Donald Trump said that it’s on “massive life support,” and called Teheran’s peace proposal “garbage.”

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About the author

George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.