Bitcoin Price Reacts After Trump Evacuated Following White House Gunshots

Binance's CZ also weighed in on the matter, saying it was "sickening" to see another attempt on Trump's life.

“Quite an evening” event took place in the White House hours ago as a shooter fired at least five shots, according to reports, which prompted the US Secret Service to act promptly and evacuate US President Donald Trump, his wife, VP JD Vance, and all other cabinet members.

The POTUS addressed the nation later on, confirming that the shooter was apprehended, while all attendees were unharmed.

Another Attempt on Trump’s Life?

Reports from a few hours after the incident informed that the POTUS and FLOTUS were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after loud gunshots. The suspect “charged” through the security checkpoint and past law enforcement officers stationed at the venue entrance. Security footage shows a man sprinting through the metal detectors and officers running toward him with their guns drawn.

The shooter, identified as Cole Tomas Allen from California, acted alone according to the Secret Service and was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. Interim police chief Jeffery Carroll explained that law enforcement tackled the suspect to the ground and handcuffed him instead of killing him, as some initial reports claimed.

President Trump quickly posted on his social media platform that he, the First Lady, the Vice President, and all Cabinet members are “in perfect condition.” He also promised that the dinner event will be rescheduled to take place within 30 days.

Binance’s former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, who is among the biggest beneficiaries of Trump’s current presidency, given the pardon he received, noted on X that it was “sickening” to see another attempt at the President’s life after the shooting during the election campaign in 2024.

Sickening to see another attempt on President Trump’s life just now at the White House Correspondends Dinner. I’m relieved that he, the First Lady, the Vice President Vance, and everyone in attendance are safe. 🙏 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) April 26, 2026

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BTC Price Reacts

Recall that BTC’s price skyrocketed in the initial hours after the first assassination attempt in mid 2024. This time, the asset also climbed slightly, but in a more modest manner. Bitcoin had dipped to $77,200 after yesterday’s peace talk failures announced by Trump, but surged by a grand to tap $78,200 after the evacuation reports.

It trades around $78,000 as of now, with a market cap of over $1.560 trillion and market dominance of more than 58% on CoinGecko. However, more volatility is expected later today when the legacy spot and futures markets open.