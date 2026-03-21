Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC Remain Above $70K This Weekend?

Bitcoin is still in recovery mode, but the pace has cooled as the price runs into a heavier resistance cluster in the low-to-mid $70,000s. The market has already bounced meaningfully from the February washout near $60,000, yet the latest price action shows that buyers are now being forced to prove they can do more than just rebound. So, this no longer seems like a simple relief rally zone, but an area where the structure needs follow-through.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily chart, BTC remains inside the broader descending trendline and beneath both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, located around the $80k and $92k levels, respectively. So, the larger trend has not fully turned in favor of the buyers yet. At the same time, the price has clearly improved from the lows and is now trading back above the local compression zone, which keeps the short-term recovery intact.

The main barrier remains the $75k to $80k area, which is acting as the first serious supply zone overhead. A clean reclaim of that region would strengthen the case for a broader trend repair and shift attention toward the next higher resistance cluster at $100k. Until that happens, though, Bitcoin is still technically rallying inside a wider corrective structure, with the $60k area remaining the key support floor on any deeper pullback.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart tells the more immediate story. Bitcoin recently pushed into the upper part of its rising structure, tapped the overhead resistance area, but failed to keep momentum and dropped immediately. This impulsive decline and structural shift in market structure have left a bearish fair value gap that can act as an immediate resistance zone to initiate the next move lower.

Still, the pullback has not broken the broader recovery structure. The price is currently stabilizing around the $70k area, and as long as BTC holds above the recent local base near $66k, this can still be treated as a healthy cooldown rather than a trend failure. In the short term, however, the market likely needs either a decisive break above the bearish FVG and the $75k zone, or a deeper reset toward lower support before the next meaningful move develops.

On-Chain Analysis

On-chain data continues to lean constructive. Exchange reserves have been falling sharply over the past couple of weeks, and that steep decline during a period of recent consolidation usually points to accumulation rather than panic distribution. In other words, while the price has been moving sideways and struggling to cleanly break any support or resistance level, coins have still been leaving exchanges at an aggressive pace.

That is often a positive background signal because it suggests market participants are withdrawing BTC instead of positioning for immediate selling. The first few weeks of that reserve decline are especially important here, since they line up with the recent consolidating phase and imply steady spot absorption under the surface. So even though price is still dealing with technical resistance on the chart, the reserve trend suggests accumulation has been taking place in the background, which could support the market if buyers eventually manage to force a breakout.