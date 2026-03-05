Bitcoin Price Prediction: What’s the Most Likely Scenario for BTC After Reclaiming $70K

Bitcoin has bounced hard after the liquidation washout in February and is trying to rebuild a short-term uptrend. The asset is now pushing into a heavy resistance band where the last breakdown started, so this move looks more like a recovery leg inside a broader corrective structure than a clean trend reversal.

The key question is whether buyers can turn this squeeze into sustained demand or if it stalls where trapped holders are waiting to sell.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, BTC has rallied from the major demand area around $60,000 toward the $72,000 to $75,000 resistance zone. It lines up with the lower part of the previous distribution range and sits just below the declining 100-day moving average, which still caps the medium term trend to the downside.

The price has also climbed back to the upper band of the falling channel that has guided the downtrend since late last year, so this area is where analysts usually ask if the move is just a relief rally or the start of a larger base. A daily close above this resistance cluster and a clean breakout of the channel would be the first real signal that sellers are losing control, and that a new bullish market is in the making.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, the drop from early February has turned into a broad consolidation inside a symmetrical triangle that was broken upward in the past few days. The price squeezed out of the contracting range and ran straight into the upper green zone, where it is now moving sideways under roughly $73,000 to $75,000.

The 4-hour RSI is in the strong region and has reached the overbought zone after a sharp vertical leg, which often leads to either a pause or a short-term pullback before any further push higher.

Yet, as long as Bitcoin holds above the broken triangle and the bullish imbalances formed around $70,000, the path of least resistance stays toward a retest of the upper resistance, but a failure back inside the old range would warn that the breakout was mainly a squeeze, and that more downside is probable.

Sentiment Analysis

Bitcoin funding rates across futures exchanges flipped deeply negative during the recent consolidation after the crash, and have stayed mostly below or around zero even while the price bounced. This indicates that many traders are paying to hold short positions into the lows and are now being forced to cover as the market moves against them, which fits the idea of a squeeze-driven rebound rather than a pure fresh spot demand.

The fact that funding is only slowly creeping back toward neutral shows that there is still caution and even residual bearish positioning in the derivatives market.

If this rally continues while funding remains modest, it suggests the move is being supported by real buying and unwinding of crowded shorts, but if funding spikes positive quickly near resistance levels, it would signal that late longs are chasing and that the risk of another shakeout is rising.