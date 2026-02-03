Bitcoin Price Prediction: What Is the Most Likely Scenario for BTC After Crash to $74K?

Bitcoin’s recent sell-off has stalled after reaching a critical demand zone around $74K, opening the door for short-term consolidation. While downside pressure has eased for now, the broader structure suggests that a corrective rebound followed by a pullback into internal supply zones remains likely, allowing the market to cool off before its next decisive move.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, Bitcoin remains under notable selling pressure after a sharp decline into the $74K demand zone. This area coincides with a major weekly swing low, reinforcing its importance as a key defensive level for buyers.

Just below this support lies a significant liquidity cluster composed largely of long liquidation levels. The price behavior around this region is critical in defining the next market phase. A decisive bearish breakdown would likely trigger another wave of sell-side expansion, sweeping additional long positions.

However, from a short-term perspective, consolidation followed by a bullish retracement toward the lower boundary of the previously broken wedge, around the $90K region, appears to be the more probable scenario.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

A closer look at the 4-hour chart indicates that BTC has likely entered a consolidation phase around the $73K area. Following strong impulsive declines, markets typically transition into a corrective range to absorb selling pressure and rebuild momentum.

In this context, Bitcoin appears positioned for a short-term range-bound move, with a potential pullback toward the internal supply zones located around $83K and $89K. Until a clear breakout occurs, price action is expected to remain confined within the $73K–$89K range, with the next directional move hinging on how the market reacts at these key levels.

Sentiment Analysis

The liquidation heatmap reveals a well-defined liquidity cluster below the recent market low, with the densest concentration extending toward the $70K region. This zone represents a large pocket of resting leverage, primarily tied to vulnerable long positions. In bearish or risk-off environments, such liquidity pools often act as magnetic targets, as price tends to seek areas where forced liquidations can provide the necessary liquidity for larger market participants.

Although the recent decline has already triggered a long liquidation cascade, the heatmap suggests that downside liquidity has not yet been fully cleared. After a brief thinning of liquidity below current price levels, leverage builds significantly closer to $70K, increasing the probability of a deeper sweep in the mid-term. Should price remain weak and fail to reclaim higher liquidity zones above, this lower cluster may ultimately act as an absorption area, where sell-side pressure is met by stronger bid interest, potentially stabilizing price following the drawdown.