Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is BTC Heading for $60K After Rejection at $70K?

Bitcoin encountered renewed selling pressure at the key $70K resistance level, resulting in a clear rejection. As a result, the price action has transitioned into a consolidation phase above the critical $60K support zone, with further fluctuations likely in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, BTC’s rebound from the $60K demand region stalled at the $70K resistance, where sellers regained control. This level closely aligns with the midline of the descending channel, reinforcing its technical significance. A decisive break above this dynamic boundary would be required to restore bullish momentum.

For now, Bitcoin remains confined within a defined range, bounded by the static $60K support and the channel’s dynamic mid-boundary near $70K. Consolidation appears to be the dominant scenario, with a breakout on either side likely to trigger a more substantial directional move.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour chart, the rejection at $70K is more pronounced, with the asset retracing toward the $66K area. A notable bullish divergence between price action and the RSI suggests weakening downside momentum, increasing the probability of a short-term range-bound structure between the $60K and $75K levels.

However, the internal resistance at the channel’s midline continues to cap upside attempts, limiting bullish follow-through and keeping the broader structure neutral-to-bearish until a clear breakout materializes.

Sentiment Analysis

Bitcoin funding rates across all exchanges have recently flipped deeply negative, reaching extreme levels around -0.014 while the price dropped toward the $66.9K region. This sharp shift into negative territory signals aggressive short positioning, as traders are now paying a premium to hold bearish bets.

Historically, such extreme negative funding prints tend to appear during panic-driven sell-offs, when the market becomes crowded on the short side. The current structure suggests that derivatives traders are heavily positioned for further downside following the breakdown below the $70K area.

From a positioning standpoint, this creates conditions for a potential short squeeze if spot demand steps in. When funding remains deeply negative while price stabilizes, it often reflects exhaustion in selling pressure. However, if price continues to trend lower while funding stays negative, it confirms sustained bearish dominance rather than a temporary flush.

At this stage, the funding data highlights elevated fear and aggressive short exposure, placing the market in a sensitive zone where volatility expansion, either through continuation or a squeeze, becomes increasingly likely.