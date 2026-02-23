Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is a Deeper Correction to $60K Incoming Next for BTC?

Bitcoin’s recent price action reflects renewed weakness after failing to sustain momentum above the $70K region. The rejection at this key psychological threshold has shifted short-term sentiment back toward caution, as sellers regained control and forced the price beneath recent daily lows.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, BTC recently faced a clear rejection at the $70K threshold, where selling pressure intensified and pushed the asset back below the recent daily lows. This breakdown highlights the continued presence of sellers at higher levels and reinforces the fragile nature of the current recovery attempts.

With the price slipping back under short-term structure, the market appears to be lacking strong bullish momentum. At this stage, Bitcoin is likely to remain in a broader consolidation phase between the $60K support zone and the $75K resistance area. A decisive breakout beyond either boundary will be required to establish the next sustained directional move, while continued rejection near $70K keeps the short-term bias cautious.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, Bitcoin had been compressing inside a symmetrical triangle following the sharp bounce from the $60K low. That structure has now resolved to the downside, with the price breaking below the ascending support trendline and accelerating lower.

The breakdown confirms short-term bearish continuation and shifts focus back toward the lower boundary of the broader demand area. Any rebound toward the underside of the broken triangle support or toward the $74K–$76K prior supply region would likely be viewed as a corrective retest unless buyers can generate strong follow-through.

At the moment, short-term structure favors sellers, and the market is searching for a new equilibrium level after the failed compression.

Sentiment Analysis

The liquidation heatmap shows a dense liquidity cluster above the current price around the $69K–$70K region, which previously acted as a magnetic zone during consolidation. This cluster absorbed the price multiple times before the recent drop, highlighting how overhead liquidity continues to cap upside attempts.

At the same time, slight liquidity bands have formed below the market in the $62K–$65K range. The recent sharp move downward tapped into part of this liquidity pocket, triggering liquidations and fueling volatility. The presence of remaining liquidity beneath the current price suggests that further sweeps cannot be ruled out, especially if momentum remains weak.

Overall, Bitcoin is positioned between overhead liquidity that acts as resistance and lower liquidity pockets that may attract price in the short term. The interaction with these zones, combined with the broader bearish channel structure, will determine whether Bitcoin stabilizes above $60K or extends its corrective phase deeper.