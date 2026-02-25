Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is a BTC Short Squeeze Brewing as Funding Rates Turn Negative?

Bitcoin has recently experienced volatility, pushing the price back toward a critical demand zone. Although a short-term reaction has emerged, the market has yet to show convincing signs of trend reversal, keeping the focus on consolidation and corrective movements.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, BTC is still struggling to reclaim the channel’s mid-trendline at $68K, which continues to act as a firm dynamic resistance. Multiple attempts to push above this boundary have failed, reinforcing the presence of sellers and confirming that the broader bearish structure remains intact.

The recent sharp sell-off drove prices toward the $60K region, where buyers stepped in and triggered a modest bounce. However, this rebound has so far lacked strong follow-through, and the price continues to consolidate below the channel’s midline. As long as Bitcoin remains capped beneath this dynamic resistance, upside movements are likely corrective in nature.

Given the current structure, short-term consolidation between the $60K demand zone and the channel’s middle boundary appears likely until a decisive breakout occurs.

BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, Bitcoin recently broke below a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling short-term seller dominance. The breakdown invalidated the prior compression structure and accelerated downside momentum, confirming that bears remain in control at lower highs.

The asset has since found support near the $62K zone, where demand has temporarily stabilized the decline. A minor rebound is underway, and there is potential for a short-term pullback toward the underside of the broken triangle trendline. Such a move would likely act as a technical retest of prior support-turned-resistance.

Unless Bitcoin decisively reclaims the broken trendline and builds structure above it, any recovery toward that area should be viewed as corrective. Sustained weakness below the trendline keeps the short-term bias tilted to the downside, with the $60K–$62K region remaining the key support cluster.

Sentiment Analysis

Funding rates across exchanges have recently turned negative following the latest sell-off, reflecting increased short positioning and a shift in market sentiment toward caution. The spike in negative funding during the sharp drop suggests aggressive short exposure entering the market as the price approached the $60K region.

Historically, sustained negative funding can create conditions for short squeezes if the price stabilizes and begins to recover. However, at present, funding appears moderately negative rather than extreme, indicating that while bearish sentiment has increased, the market is not yet at capitulation levels.

The combination of price holding near support and funding remaining below neutral suggests a fragile equilibrium. If Bitcoin maintains stability above $60K, the elevated short positioning could fuel a corrective bounce. Conversely, renewed downside pressure could push funding deeper into negative territory, reinforcing bearish continuation.

Overall, Bitcoin is consolidating beneath major resistance, holding above critical support, and experiencing rising short bias in derivatives markets. The interaction between price structure and funding dynamics will likely dictate the next significant move.