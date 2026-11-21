The cryptocurrency market just can’t catch a break in the past few weeks, and it almost felt inevitable that bitcoin would eventually dump to a new low, beneath the July 1 floor of $57,700.

That took place on Saturday morning when the asset slumped to $55,500 for the first time in well over two years.

Markets Unravel

The chart above paints a clear and painful picture. Bitcoin plummeted to $57,700 on July 1, which many analysts described as this bear market’s low, especially since the asset skyrocketed in mid-August past $70,000 and even neared $90,000 in September. However, it was rejected there, and the subsequent retracement has been extremely violent.

The landscape worsened over the past month, especially after Binance suffered the biggest hack in terms of USD value. The conclusions of the US midterms, the massive ETF outflows, the war uncertainty, and the Anthropic IPO all contributed to another nosedive. The result is more than evident, with BTC barely hanging above $56,000 as of press time.

Recall that it had risen to $81,000 a day after the US elections on November 5, meaning that it has lost $25,000 in less than three weeks. The altcoins have crashed hard as well, with ETH dumping to $1,550, BNB tanking to $500, and XRP plunging to well below $0.90. HYPE and ZEC have dived by double digits in the past day alone.

Liquidations on the Rise

CoinGlass data shows the actual damage of the market slump. The total value of liquidations in the past day alone is up to almost $2.4 billion. The lion’s share, or $2.2 billion, came from long positions.

Moreover, 343,141 traders have been wiped out within the same timeframe, while the single-largest liquidation took place on Binance. It was a whopping one, worth nearly $52 million, and it involved the BTC/USDT pair.

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