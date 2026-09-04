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Bitcoin Price Plunges After Blowout US Jobs Report: Here’s Why

BTC's progress to over $81,000 came to a halt after the release of the jobs report.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

The US economy added almost three times as many jobs as expected in August, triggering an immediate sell-off for risk-on assets like bitcoin as investors reassess the chances of another Federal Reserve rate hike.

The cryptocurrency’s price had risen to over $81,000 before the news went live, but plunged immediately by $2,000 to $79,200.

BTCUSD September 4. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD September 4. Source: TradingView

More specifically, the US economy added 162,000 jobs in August, according to data shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The general expectations were for roughly 55,000-58,000 new jobs, which means that the actual numbers were significantly higher. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1%.

The July reading was also revised sharply higher, from a previously reported loss of 23,000 jobs to a gain of 21,000. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% monthly and 3.1% annually.

A strong labor market gives the Federal Reserve more room to keep monetary policy tight, which, given Kevin Warsh’s hawkish speech from last week, spells trouble for risk-on assets like bitcoin.

The blowout jobs number weakens one argument for keeping rates unchanged: that the US labor market needs protection from tighter monetary policy. Higher interest-rate expectations typically push Treasury yields and the greenback north while reducing the relative appeal of risk assets.

Although the jobs report does not guarantee a September rate hike, as inflation remains the biggest concern for the US central bank, it certainly gives investors a lot to think about ahead of the CPI data next week.

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Bitcoin (BTC) Price United States
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.