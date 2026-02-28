Dark Mode
Bitcoin Price Jumps to $67K After Reports That Iran’s Supreme Leader Was Killed

BTC has completely turned the tables around during this highly volatile day.
Jordan Lyanchev

The intense volatility in the cryptocurrency markets continues as bitcoin just shot up to $67,000 after plunging to $63,000 this morning.

The most likely reason for all the Saturday fluctuations is the quickly escalating situation in the Middle East, and the latest reports hinting at a regime change in Iran.

It all started this morning when Israel and the USA carried out several attacks against Iran. The Middle East country retaliated against several nations in the region, including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

In the following hours, more reports began to unravel, and the latest big development on the matter indicated that Iran’s supreme leader had been killed. So far, though, the information is coming only from Israeli sources and there’s no official confirmation.

US President Donald Trump also addressed the situation recently, warning that he could end it all in a matter of days and warned of further military actions if Iran doesn’t scale back on its nuclear development.

Since the cryptocurrency market is the only financial industry operating during the weekend, it endured significant volatility as the events unfolded. After the initial strikes, bitcoin plunged from $66,000 to $63,000 within minutes, and the altcoins followed suit.

However, it rebounded in the following hours and even jumped to $67,000 minutes ago after the reports about Khamenei’s death.

BTCUSD Feb 28. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) Price
Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.