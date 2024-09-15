The cryptocurrency markets have remained relatively calm in the past 24 hours, with most coins trading flat. Their total capitalization is currently around $2.2 trillion.
Bitcoin’s Price Flirts With $60K
The BTC price didn’t experience significant volatility during the past 24 hours. At one point, the bears attempted to push it toward $59.5K, but the bulls were quick to intervene and recover above $60K, where it’s currently trading.
All in all, this concludes a week of positivity for BTC, during which its price increased by more than 10%.
The lack of volatility is also seen in the relatively low number of liquidations in the derivatives market. At the time of this writing, it’s $43M, with Bitcoin and Ethereum accounting for most of it.
Altcoins Calm Down
As mentioned above, the altcoin market also remained quite flat throughout Saturday, with most of the coins charting small differences.
For example, ETH is up 0.5%, BNB – 0.8%, SOL – 0.3%, and so forth. DOT managed to gain more, increasing by almost 3%.
The best performer in the past day is Celestia, up 10.6%, followed by the Arificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), which is up 6%.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.