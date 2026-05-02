Bitcoin Price Faces Risk as Proven Indicator Signals Major Sell-Off

Will BTC crumble once again in the following weeks?

2026 has been quite eventful for the cryptocurrency industry, mostly driven by the developments in the war between the US/Israel and Iran. It began with a massive nosedive to $60,000 and was followed by an impressive 30%+ recovery by early May.

Now, though, this rather notable rally has reached a major resistance and Ali Martinez warned that a technical indicator has flashed a major sell signal.

Indeed Sell in May and Go Away?

The analyst told his over 165,000 followers on X that the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator has flashed red for bitcoin on the 3-day chart, marking the “first major bearish pivot of the year.” He added that the same tool timed perfectly the aforementioned rebound from the early February lows of $60,000 to almost $80,000, which was neared twice in the past 10 days or so.

Martinez warned that if bitcoin fails to stabilize and dips decisively below $67,500, which has emerged as the most crucial level now, it could “trigger a new bearish countdown, potentially extending the correction.”

Previously, the same analyst suggested that bitcoin could find a new bottom beneath $55,000 if the current structure breaks down.

“While the macro trend remains constructive, the TD Sequential is a high-authority timing tool. For those looking to manage risk, the $67,500 level is the primary floor to watch for trend validation,” he concluded.

It’s worth noting that BTC ended April on a high note, posting a near 12% increase. It became the best-performing month since the previous April.

Strong Resistance

Fellow analyst Ted Pillows also weighed in on the cryptocurrency’s latest price performance, especially the Friday increase to over $78,000, which came after reports that Iran had sent another peace proposal to the US. Although it was rejected by Trump hours later, BTC maintained the $78,000 level and has remained there for about 24 hours.

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Pillows noted bitcoin has tested a “strong resistance zone” at around $80,000 lately, which has rejected both attempts in the past few weeks. May has been historically a positive month for BTC, but more adverse developments on the war front could quickly turn the tables once again.