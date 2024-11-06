Bitcoin just charted new all-time highs at $75,000 per coin as Donald Trump’s odds of U.S. Presidential Election victory look all but certain.

As of 9:50 PM EDT on Tuesday, Donald Trump had secured 188 electoral votes across the country, while Kamala Harris had only hauled 99 electoral votes.

Major states like Flordia and Texas had already been called for Trump, while swing states like Virginia and Pennsylvania slowly moved toward his favor.

According to Polymarket, Trump’s odds of election victory have rocketed to 88%, as of writing time.

Trump is widely viewed as the pro-crypto candidate by the crypto industry, with voice like Kraken CEO Jesse Powell and Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey proudly endorsing the forty-fifth.

While Harris has said little regarding her views on cryptocurrency, Trump has made bold promises to the sector, including to fire SEC chairman Gary Gensler, and to establish a strategic Bitcoin stockpile.